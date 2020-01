Gunmen have kidnapped a female secondary school student in Abuja.

The student, is Gift Akibor of federal government college, Ruboch in the Federal Capital Territory.

She was taken away by gunmen who invaded the area she was living.

The gunmen abducted while sleeping in their house.

FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation of the incident.

