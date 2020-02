Gunmen have attacked traders in a market at Maro market in Kaduna State.

Seven of the traders were feared dead, and several others injured in the sporadic shooting by the gunmen.

The gunmen arrived in a car at the market located in Adara Chiefdom in Kajuru local government area on Wednesday night as traders were closing for the day.

The incident occurred the same day that armed bandits raided Balkali village in Giwa local government area, killing 21 people including 16 members of same family.

