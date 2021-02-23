Gunmen Abduct Passengers Along Ayetoro-Abeokuta Road

Gunmen have abducted five persons, including a commercial vehicle driver along Ayetoro-Abeokuta road in Ogun State

The gunmen intercepted their vehicle on Saturday at Iwofin Axis of Olorunda in the Abeokuta North local government area

The vehicle was travelling from Ayetoro to Abeokuta when it was intercepted by the gunmen

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi says only two persons were abducted He adds that one of the suspected gunmen had been arrested by the police

