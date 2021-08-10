Gunmen Abduct Niger’s Commissioner

Niger state’s information commissioner, Mohammed Idris has been abducted by gunmen

He was kidnapped by gunmen at 1 am on Monday at Baban Tunga in Tafa local government area

Secretary to the state government, Ahmed Matane, who confirmed the incident, said that security forces are already tracking the gunmen to rescue the commissioner unhurt

Niger state has been one of the hotbeds of banditry and kidnapping

Last February, armed bandits kidnapped 24 students in Kagaru local government area

Later, bandits raided an Islammiya school in Tegina, and took away over 100 pupils, most of them still in custody of the bandits

