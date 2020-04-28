Gunmen Abduct Islamic Scholar’s Twins

Gunmen have abducted the twins of an Islamic cleric in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital
The cleric, Sheikh Taofik Akewugbagold, on his Facebook page, says his children, a girl and a boy, were taken away at gunpoint at his Ojoo residence in the city
The incident, according to him, took place on Saturday night, ten minutes after he left his home
Spokesman of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident
Fadeyi says the police has swung into action to rescue the abducted twins
