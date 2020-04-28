Gunmen Abduct Commissioner, Kill Councillor, Shoot Driver In Ekiti

Home Gunmen Abduct Commissioner, Kill Councillor, Shoot Driver In Ekiti

Gunmen have abducted Ekiti state agriculture commissioner, Folorunso olabode

Olabode was abducted between Isan and Iludu Ekiti on Sunday evening

A councillor who was in a car with him, was shot dead by the gunmen, who also shot the driver

The state information commissioner, Muyiwa Olomilua, confirming the incident, says the commissioner was on his way from ado ekiti to Iye Ekiti, his hometown, when he was attacked by gunmen

Governor Kayode Fayemi had ordered security agencies to track the gunmen and rescue the commissioner

Also, the state police commissioner, Amba Asuquo, says a team of policemen have launched a manhunt for the gunmen

 

