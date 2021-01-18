Guatemala Block Migrant Caravan Heading To The US

A group of us-bound Central American migrants has been met with Truncheons and Tear Gas in Guatemala, where security forces blocked their path.

The government said it would not accept “illegal mass movements”.

Thousands of people were intercepted on a road near the border with Honduras on Sunday.

An estimated 7,000 migrants, mostly from Honduras, have entered in recent days, fleeing poverty and violence.

They hope to travel on to Mexico, and then the US border.

Every year, tens of thousands of Central American migrants attempt this perilous journey to try and reach the US, often on foot.

