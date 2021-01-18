Guatemala Block Migrant Caravan Heading To The US

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , CRIME, 0

A group of us-bound Central American migrants has been met with Truncheons and Tear Gas in Guatemala, where security forces blocked their path.

The government said it would not accept “illegal mass movements”.

A caravan of us-bound Central American migrants has been met with Truncheons and Tear Gas in Guatemala, where security forces blocked their path.

Thousands of people were intercepted on a road near the border with Honduras on Sunday.

An estimated 7,000 migrants, mostly from Honduras, have entered in recent days, fleeing poverty and violence.

They hope to travel on to Mexico, and then the US border.

Every year, tens of thousands of Central American migrants attempt this perilous journey to try and reach the US, often on foot.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: About 500 Migrants Rescued In Medditeranean Sea

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

January 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account