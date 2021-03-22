Gowon Advocates Zoning And Rotation Of Nigeria’s Presidency

A former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, has called for the zoning of nigeria’s presidency and its rotation among the six geo-political zones

In the north, he advocates the rotation of the presidency when it comes to the region, among its nineteen states

Nigeria’s wartime leader also advocates two vice presidents, one of which will be elected and the second, coming from the zone that produces the president

Gowon, speaking in Zaria ,at the one hundredth anniversary of the Barewa College’s Old Boys Association, also wants the governorship at the state level, to rotate among the three senatorial districts of every state

The former head of state explains that his proposal will douse political tension and the growing allegation of marginalization in the country.

