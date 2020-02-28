Governors To Plant 25 Million Trees To Fight Climate Change

36 state governors have resolved to plant 25 million trees to fight the climate change.

The governors made the resolution at their meeting in Abuja on Wednesday night, during which they received a presentation from the environment minister, Mohammed Abubakar on the issue.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors forum, Kayode Fayemi, who reads the communique after the meeting, says the projected 25 million trees is to meet the pledge of President Buhari at the last climate summit in Paris.

The governors, according to him, also agreed to work with environment ministry to achieve the objective.

They also agree to demarcate some areas to be gazetted as forest reserve where tree that could not be consumed by animals will be planted

The Sahara desert is already encroaching a large portion of north region, especially the North West and north east

Erratic weather conditions is also making living difficult in the region

Massive investment in the green wall project by the federal government has failed to halt the growing desertification in the north

The green wall involves planting of millions of trees in the north west and east to stem the effects of desertification.

