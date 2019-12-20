Governors Say They Are Committed To N30,000 Wage

Nigeria governors forum has said its members are fully committed to the implementation of the new n30,000 national monthly minimum wage .

The governors says the n30,000 wage is already a settled matter, because its  backed by an act of parliament.

The forum chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi, states this while addressing newsmen at end of the meeting of the governors in Abuja.

He, says the ongoing negotiations between the labour leaders and the state governments is not on the n30,000 wage, but for the adjustment of the new wage for workers earning above n30,000.

Fayemi explains that in such negotiations, the governors will have to consider their financial capacity, to determine the percentage of the consequential adjustment of the new wage for senior public servants in their respective states.

Most of the state governments are yet to begin negotiations with labour on the consequential adjustment of the new wage.

But the organized labour had issued a December 31 deadline for such negotiations to be concluded for the payment of the minimum and adjusted wage to begin in January 2020.

 

