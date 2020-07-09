Governors, Ministers, Lawmakers Get Slots in Proposed 774,000 Jobs

State governors, ministers and members of the national assembly are to get a special allocation in the planned recruitment of 774,000 persons in the special public work programme of the Buhari Administration

According to the programme, 1,000 persons will be recruited from each of the 774 Local Governments across Nigeria

Every participant in the three-month programme will receive N60,000 monthly

Chairman of the programme’s selection committee, Sanusi Kunde, says members of the state houses of the assembly will also be considered

Each of the governors, according to him, will be allocated 40 slots, senators (30 each), principal officers of the senate (40 slots each), while members of House of Representatives will get 25 slots each

Also, each of the principal officers in the house of reps will get 30 slots each, while ministers will be allocated 30 slots each

The programme has caused a rift between the senate and the presidency, after labour minister of state, Festus Keyamo, accused the senators of attempting to hijack the recruitment into the programme.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter