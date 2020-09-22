Governors Are Nigeria’s Most Suspect Elected Officers-El Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state says he is worried that state governors are the most suspected elected officials in Nigeria.

Many Nigerians, according to him, believe that the state governors are the most corrupt political officeholders.

El-Rufai speaking in a television interview says the job of a state governor in Nigeria is very difficult because of their perception of the office.

For instance, the governor said people regard the security votes allocated to the governors as a slush fund.

According to El-Rufai, Nigerians have forgotten that the current governors assumed office at a time when the global price of crude oil fell to a ridiculous level, while they inherited high salary bills.

On the last Saturday’s governorship poll in Edo State, the governor recalled that he was optimistic up to three weeks before the poll, that the APC candidate will win.

El-Rufai, however, says he does not know what went wrong, adding that in every poll, there must be winners and losers.

