Governor In Self Isolation Over Handshake With Atiku’s Son

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has placed himself in self isolation after having contact with the son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku’s son was among fresh confirmed cases of the virus recorded in Abuja on Sunday.

Chief of staff to the governor, Ladan Salihu, on his twitter handle, says the governor and members of his entourage met Atiku’s son on a flight from Lagos to Abuja.

Salihu says during the flight, the governor shook hands and exchanged pleasantries with Atiku’s son.

So far, he explained that the governor has not shown any symptoms of the virus, but his blood samples have been forwarded to the Nigeria centre for disease control in Abuja for test.

