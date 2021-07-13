Ghana’s First Lady Offers Refund Of Allowances After Public Outcry

Ghana’s first lady has offered to refund all the allowances she has received since the president assumed office in 2017, following a public outcry over salaries.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo also said she would not accept a salary that was recently approved by the country’s parliament.

She said in a statement that she had “decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances” amounting to $151,618.

First lady said she did not request to be paid and had “only received that which existed and attached to her status, albeit informally”.

Last week, ghanaians expressed outrage at the decision by mps to approve salaries for the wives of the president and vice-president for the supportive role they play.

They were set to receive about $3,500 a month, the same amount as cabinet ministers following a 2019 recommendation by a parliamentary committee.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Ghana President Dismisses Conspiracy On Covid Vaccine

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter