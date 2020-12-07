Ghanaians Voting In General Elections

Voters in Ghana are electing a new president and 275 members of parliament.

Voters started queuing overnight in the northern city of Tamale ahead of Monday’s general elections.

More than 17 million Ghanaians are eligible to vote in the elections to elect a new parliament and president.

President Nana Akufo Addo is seeking re-election for a second term and faces a challenge from former president John Mahama.

Polls opened at 07:00 local time and are expected to close at 17:00.

More than 17 million Ghanaians are eligible to vote in the elections Ghana has had five presidents since 1992 and three hand-overs of power. It is considered as one of the most democratic countries in West Africa.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Apex Court Upholds Kano, Sokoto, Plateau, Bauchi Governors’ Election

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter