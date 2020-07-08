Ghana President Denies Traveling Abroad For Covid-19 Treatment

The Ghanaian president’s office has refuted a newspaper report which claimed that President Nana Akufo-Addo had travelled to the Uk to be treated for Covid-19.

The report on 5 July by the herald news website quoted unnamed sources as saying the president had tested positive for coronavirus and was being flown out of the country.

The president’s spokesperson, Eugene Arhin says the Ghanaian leader is isolating at the presidential palace in Accra as a precaution and is not outside the country.

Mr Akufo-Addo went into a 14-day period of self-isolation after being exposed to someone who later tested positive for Covid-19.

