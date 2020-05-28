Ghana MPS Seek Parliament Shutdown Over Covid-19 Infection

Home Ghana MPS Seek Parliament Shutdown Over Covid-19 Infection

A number of Ghanaian opposition lawmakers want parliament to be temporarily closed after their two colleagues tested positive for coronavirus.
Ghana has so far confirmed about 7,000 cases and 34 deaths.
Speaker Mike Oquaye last week told members of parliament and parliamentary staff to be tested for the virus before sittings resumed.
A total of 15 people including the two MPS returned positive tests.
There are now fears that more MPS could be exposed to infections and some lawmakers have proposed the introduction of virtual parliamentary proceedings as a stop-gap measure.

 

