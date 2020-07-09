Ghana Chief Justice, Other Judges Test Positive to Covid-19

Home Ghana Chief Justice, Other Judges Test Positive to Covid-19

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , INTERNATIONAL, 0

Ghana’s chief justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah has gone into isolation after reports that some judges tested positive for coronavirus.

The chief justice started 14 days of self-isolation on Wednesday, according to a statement by the judicial secretary.

He will be working from his home in the capital Accra.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has been working from home after he went into isolation over the weekend after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

Local media report that several other judges have gone into isolation after colleagues tested positive for the virus.

The Supreme Court suspended all cases it was expected to rule on this week.

Ghana has 21,968 coronavirus cases including 129 deaths

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account