Ghana Chief Justice, Other Judges Test Positive to Covid-19

Ghana’s chief justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah has gone into isolation after reports that some judges tested positive for coronavirus.

The chief justice started 14 days of self-isolation on Wednesday, according to a statement by the judicial secretary.

He will be working from his home in the capital Accra.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has been working from home after he went into isolation over the weekend after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

Local media report that several other judges have gone into isolation after colleagues tested positive for the virus.

The Supreme Court suspended all cases it was expected to rule on this week.

Ghana has 21,968 coronavirus cases including 129 deaths

