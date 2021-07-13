Gbajabiamila Says National Assembly Will Not Kill Press Council Bill

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the National Assembly will not yield to the growing pressure to kill the press council bill

Gbajabiamila, however, assures that the house of reps under his leadership, will not support any bill seeking to gag the media practitioners.

Gbajabiamila, speaking on the issue at an award ceremony in abuja, says the National Assembly will not alow any institution to run amok, especially the fourth estate of the realm, whose writings could make or break up government,

He contends that no institution is above the law.

According to the speaker, non governmental organizations, religious bodies, the social media and university professors want to have absolute freedom of speech without consequence.

The speaker says he is worried that whenever the National Assembly tries to make law with the best of intention, Nigerians often descend on the members without seeking clarification on the proposed laws.

