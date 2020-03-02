Gambari Warns Sectional Security Outfits May Break Up Nigeria

Nigeria’s former permanent representatives to the United Nations, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has cautioned against the growing agitation for restructuring and the establishment of regional security outfits

Gambari, a former external affairs minister, warns that the trend may break up Nigeria into two countries-the North and South

The former minister, speaking at an event organized to mark the eightieth birthday of former defence minister, General Domkat Bali in Abuja, asks Nigerians to find a national approach for the security challenges facing the country

If regional security approach should be considered, Gambari says it must be a temporary arrangement and not used toi weaken the national security architecture

He admits that Nigeria is at the moment facing challenges which are structural in nature

Gambari, however, cations that the structures that are not working should be adjusted to perfection instead of dismantling it on the altar of sectional security outfits.

 

