FRSC To Impound Trailers Conveying Containers Not Properly Latched

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to begin impounding flat-bed trailers which fail to properly latch the containers they are carrying on highways.

The agency has placed its personnel on red alert to impound such trailers.

The FRSC Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi, in a statement, expresses concern over the rising cases of falling of containers not properly latched on flat-bed trailers which has resulted in loss of lives.

Boboye also said such trailers, when they fall on the highways, cause obstruction.

He said the agency has reached a deal with the Nigerian Ports Authority not to allow trailers which are conveying containers not properly latched to leave the seaports.

He asked members of the public to take advantage of toll free lines 0906-700-0015 and 0805-299-8090 to report such trailers.

