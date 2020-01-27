FRSC To Impound Trailers Conveying Containers Not Properly Latched

Home FRSC To Impound Trailers Conveying Containers Not Properly Latched

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

FRSC To Impound Trailers Conveying Containers Not Properly Latched

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to begin impounding flat-bed trailers which fail to properly latch the containers they are carrying on highways.

The agency has placed its personnel on red alert to impound such trailers.

The FRSC Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi, in a statement, expresses concern over the rising cases of falling of containers not properly latched on flat-bed trailers which has resulted in loss of lives.

Boboye also said such trailers, when they fall on the highways, cause obstruction.

He said the agency has reached a deal with the Nigerian Ports Authority not to allow trailers which are conveying containers not properly latched to leave the seaports.

He asked members of the public to take advantage of toll free lines 0906-700-0015 and 0805-299-8090 to report such trailers.

 

READ ALSO]Yankasai Advises Ndigbo On 2023 Presidency

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account