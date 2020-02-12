FRSC Proposes Ban Of Trucks On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Federal road safety corps (FRSC) is proposing a ban of heavy duty trucks and other articulated vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, to reduce auto crash on the busy road.

The agency wants only light trucks and cars on the road.

The proposal, according to FRSC, should be activated at the completion of the ongoing upgrading of the expressway, as well as the completion of the new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project and the Ibadan inland port project.

Ogun state sector commander of the corps, Clement Oladele, made this known while appearing on a Rockcity Fm Programme: ‘Daybreak Show’.

Oladele also suggests the re-introduction of toll plaza to stop the road being used as a race track by motorists at the completion of the expressway.

