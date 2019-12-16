Fresh Protests Hit Abiodun Ogun Cabinet List

Opposition has continued to mount against the cabinet list forwarded by Governor Dapo Abiodun to the Ogun State House Of Assembly for consideration and passage.

The latest protests come from top leaders of the Osoba Political Family in the Ogun State APC, who accuse the Governor of using the cabinet list, to systematically ease them out of his Administration.

They complained that members of the group which sweat for his victory in the 2019 governorship poll, had been side-lined by Abiodun, in the compilation of names for his cabinet.

The group in a statement signed by 17 of its leaders, including Mrs Toyin Usifo, Alhaji Yemisi Ayinla and Chief Lambeth Aboderin, says the soul of the Dapo Admnistration has been hijacked by those it called greedy politicians.

The greedy politicians, according to the group were noted for misgoverning the state in the past

It calls for the immediate intervention of top APC leaders in the south west region, as well as APC national Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in the reversal of names in the cabinet list before the Assembly.

