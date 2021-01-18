Fresh Oil Spill In Bayelsa

There is fresh oil spill in Kolukama axis in Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa state

The spill from the Funiwa oil field operated by Conoil producing limited, destroyed creeks and rivers in the area

Residents says the spill was noticed on Saturday morning from facility on the shallow area of the state’s coastline

The cause of the spill could not be ascertained immediately Helicopter has been deployed over the affected areas to assess the impact of the oil spill

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Oil Tanker Explosion Rock Saudi Port

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter