*Fresh Oil Spill In Bayelsa

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , ECONOMY, NEWS, 0

There is fresh oil spill in Kolukama axis in Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa state

The spill from the Funiwa oil field operated by Conoil producing limited, destroyed creeks and rivers in the area

Residents says the spill was noticed on Saturday morning from facility on the shallow area of the state’s coastline

The cause of the spill could not be ascertained immediately Helicopter has been deployed over the affected areas to assess the impact of the oil spill

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Oil Tanker Explosion Rock Saudi Port

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

January 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account