Fresh Covid-19 Infection Pushes Nigeria’s Total Cases to 30,000

Doctors Exposed To Covid-19

Fresh 503 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushed Nigeria’s total infections close to 30,000

Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) puts the total figure at 29,789, as on Tuesday night

Lagos State, as usual, tops the table of Tuesday’s new infections with 153 cases, followed by Ondo with 76 cases and Edo State with 54

Abuja also recorded 41 new cases, Enugu (37), rivers (30), Benue 924), Osun 920), Kaduna 915), Kwara (13), Abia (9), Borno (8), Plateau (6), Taraba (5) as well as Kano and the Ogun States with three cases each

Other new infections were recorded in Kebbi and Nasarawa, which have two cases each, while one each was recorded in Bayelsa and Gombe States

So far, 12, 108 Covid-19 patients had been successfully treated of the virus, while the number of those who died during treatment rose to 669

