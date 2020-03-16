Fresh CODVIT-19 Case Discovered In Enugu

Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) says a fresh case of CODVIT-19 has been discovered in Enugu State

The centre in a tweet on Sunday morning, says the suspect had been placed in an isolation centre

The blood sample of the case, according to the centre, had been collected and sent to laboratory for confirmation

The centre says the results of the laboratory test will be out on Monday

The only remaining confirmed case at infectious diseases hospital in Lagos, is undergoing a final test, after which he will be discharged if he proved negative.

 

