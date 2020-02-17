France Warns UK On Post Brexit Trade Negotiations

France has warned Britain to expect a bruising battle with the EU in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian predicted the two sides would “rip each other apart” as they strove for advantage in the negotiations.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich on Sunday, Mr Le Drian said the two sides were far apart on a range of issues.

He also said it would be tough for the UK to achieve its aim of agreeing a free trade deal by the end of the year.

The UK formally left the EU two weeks ago but still trades like a member under a transition period which ends on 31 December.

European commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and chief negotiator Michel Barnier have both cast doubt on Boris Johnson’s aim to reach a comprehensive agreement by the end of the year.

READ ALSO]Borno To Repartriate 120,000 Indigenes From Niger

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter