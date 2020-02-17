France Warns UK On Post Brexit Trade Negotiations

Home France Warns UK On Post Brexit Trade Negotiations

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

France Warns UK On Post Brexit Trade Negotiations

France has warned Britain to expect a bruising battle with the EU in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian predicted the two sides would “rip each other apart” as they strove for advantage in the negotiations.

Speaking at a security conference in Munich on Sunday, Mr Le Drian said the two sides were far apart on a range of issues.

He also said it would be tough for the UK to achieve its aim of agreeing a free trade deal by the end of the year.

The UK formally left the EU two weeks ago but still trades like a member under a transition period which ends on 31 December.

European commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and chief negotiator Michel Barnier have both cast doubt on Boris Johnson’s aim to reach a comprehensive agreement by the end of the year.

 

 

READ ALSO]Borno To Repartriate 120,000 Indigenes From Niger

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account