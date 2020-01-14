France, Sahel Nations Reach New Deal To Fight Jihadists

Home France, Sahel Nations Reach New Deal To Fight Jihadists

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

France, Sahel Nations Reach New Deal To Fight Jihadists

France and nations from Africa’s Sahel region have agreed to step up military co-operation to fight the jihadist insurgency there.

Forces will be placed under one umbrella and efforts focused on tackling the Islamic state group, they said after a summit in Pau in France.

Six leaders met in the south-western french city, French President Emmanuel Macron hosting heads of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania, the G5 group.

The French leader says that France will send an additional 220 troops to supplement the 4,500 already in the region

Last week, 89 soldiers from Niger were killed in the latest attack.

The joint G5 Sahel countries have an estimated 5,000-strong force but some troops are under-trained and poorly equipped.

The US has two drone bases in Niger.

 

READ ALSO]62,000 Chase Customs 6,200 Jobs

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account