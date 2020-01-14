France, Sahel Nations Reach New Deal To Fight Jihadists

France and nations from Africa’s Sahel region have agreed to step up military co-operation to fight the jihadist insurgency there.

Forces will be placed under one umbrella and efforts focused on tackling the Islamic state group, they said after a summit in Pau in France.

Six leaders met in the south-western french city, French President Emmanuel Macron hosting heads of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania, the G5 group.

The French leader says that France will send an additional 220 troops to supplement the 4,500 already in the region

Last week, 89 soldiers from Niger were killed in the latest attack.

The joint G5 Sahel countries have an estimated 5,000-strong force but some troops are under-trained and poorly equipped.

The US has two drone bases in Niger.

