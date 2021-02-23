France Indicts Mayor For Leaving Beef Out Of Schools Menus

The French government has criticised Lyon’s Mayor after he removed meat from school lunches in the city.

A member of the green party, Gregory Doucet, has said the move allows service to be streamlined and quickened amid corona virus restrictions.

But agriculture minister Julien Denormandie, has hit back, accusing him of risking children’s health.

Also, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said it was an “unacceptable insult” for French farmers and butchers.

Mr Doucet responded by saying his right-wing predecessor as mayor introduced the same measure during the pandemic last year.

Fish and Eggs remain on school menus in Lyon, and Mr Doucet said menus would be balanced for all children.

Nutritionists say a vegetarian diet is safe for children, but advice taking extra care to ensure sufficient amounts of protein, iron and other minerals are included.

Mr Doucet maintains the measure is solely as a result of the pandemic, but has been unafraid to challenge French traditions.

He has previously called the Tour De France bike race “Macho and Polluting”.

