Four Youths Smuggled In Food Truck, Arrested In Abeokuta

Four youths from the north who were smuggled inside a foodstuff truck into Ogun state, have been arrested by personnel of Nigeria security and civil defence corps

The youth who boarded the truck at Kontagora in Niger state, and disembarked at Ogere, along with four motorcycles

, who paraded the youths before newsmen in Abeokuta, says the four youths rode on the motorcycles into Abeokuta

The youths, according to the commandant, were intercepted in Abeokuta

One of them, identified as Ayuba Musa, says they were in Abeokuta for commercial motorcycle operations

The NSCDC commandant says they will be handed over to the Ogun state Covid 19 mobile court for prosecution.

