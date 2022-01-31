FOUR PERSONS HAVE KILLED A GIRL FOR MONEY RITUAL AT KUGBA AXIS OF ABEOKUTA, THE OGUN STATE CAPITAL IN THE EARLY HOURS OF SATURDAY

The four suspects now in police net are 19-year-old Gafar Lukman, 20-year-old Mustakeem Balogun, 19-year-old Soliu Majekodunmi, and a 17-year-old boy.

The girl who resided at Idi Ape, was lured by his boyfriend, Soliu Majekodunmi to a place, where she was killed.

One of the suspects told detectives during interrogation at the Adatan police headquarters that Majekodunmi slept with the girl, during which he strangled her to death

After this, the suspect said they chopped off her head, parked her other remains in a sack, and dumped it in an old building.

They were caught while burning the head of the girl in a local pot, while the boyfriend who initially escaped were later arrested in his hideout.

Spokesman of the state police command, Deputy Superintendent Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police were alerted by those who saw them burning the head

Oyeyemi said the suspects after they were arrested led police detectives to the old building to recover the remnant of the girl’s body, which had been deposited in the morgue of the state hospital, Ijaiye, in the city for autopsy.

He said that a cutlass and a knife used by the suspects in chopping off the head of the girl had been recovered.

The state police commissioner, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects from Adatan police station to the homicide unit of the state criminal investigations and intelligence department for further investigations.

