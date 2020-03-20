Four New Covid-19 Raises Confirmed Cases To 12

Four new confirmed cases of covid-19 has been recorded in Lagos State.

The fresh discovery raises to 12 the number of confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

Lagos state health commissioner, Professor Akin Abayomi, announcing the fresh cases at a news conference, says the five new cases were among the suspected and contacts of the five confirmed cases announced on Wednesday.

According to him, one of the fresh confirmed cases is a Nigerian female who arrived from France on March 14, while another is a Nigerian man who never travelled anywhere.

The third new case is a Nigerian who arrived from Germany on March 13.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s first confirmed case of covid-19, an Italian, has tested negative.

Professor Abayomi says the Italian is now free of the virus, but will still undergo another round of test before he can be finally declared negative.

The commissioner says 1,300 persons are now being catered for in the isolation centres.

 

