*Four MOPOL Officers Killed In Bandits’ Attack On Police Convoy

Death Toll from Terrorist Attack on Niger’s Military Base Hits 89

Four mobile police officers have died in attack by armed bandits on their convoy along Birnin Gwari-Funtua highway in Kaduna state

One officer was also missing, in the exchange of gunfire between the 16 police officers in the convoy and the bandits, last Friday

The officers from the Ninth Police Mobile Force Squadron, Kano, were returning to their base after completing a special operation in Niger state to tackle armed banditry

Force headquarters spokesman, Frank Mba, says that the attack which was eventually repelled by the Mopol Officers, were carried out by more than 100 armed bandits

Several of the bandits were killed in the attack Mba also says that other eleven police officers who survived managed to recover the bodies of their slain colleagues and their firearms

