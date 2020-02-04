Four Die, 14 Injured In Autocrash

Four persons have died in a fresh ghastly accident at the Ogun section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

13 others were injured in the accident, which occurred at Sapaade segment of the expressway, on Monday morning.

Two buses involved in the accident had a head on collision.

Ogere unit commander of Ogun State traffic compliance and enforcement, commander h. Suleiman, says the buses are marked AKD 53 XN and RGB 490 XA.

The one marked AKD 53 XN, according to the trace commander, was heading from Ibadan to Lagos.

The second bus marked RGB 490 XA ,was travelling from Lagos to Ikire.

Among those who died in the Autocrash is the driver of the bus heading from Lagos to Ikire.

 

