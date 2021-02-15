Four Burnt To Death In Auto-crash In Ogun

Four persons have been roasted to death in a tragic auto crash at Ogbere axis of the Ijebu Ode-Ore expressway in Ogun State

The accident occurred on Sunday morning after a tanker loaded with black oil heading to Benin City spilled its content due to leakage on the expressway

Spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi, says the driver of the tanker stopped after his attention was drawn to the spill by other drivers

Meanwhile, the driver of a bus conveying 14 passengers ignored the diversion of traffic from the portion of the expressway with the oil spill

In the process, the brake of the commercial vehicle failed in getting closer to the oil spill, skidded off the expressway and crashed into a tree

The bus exploded and caught fire, burning four of the 14 passengers aboard to death Commander Akinbiyi says they could not track the remaining ten passengers in the bus

