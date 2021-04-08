Former Head Of State Alerts Of Six Million Illicit Arms In Circulation

Former head of state, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has cried out over the proliferation of illicit arms in the country

Abubakar, who is the chairman of National Peace Committee, says six million weapons of all calibres are in circulation

The former head of state raises the alert in Abuja at a dialogue session committee with major stakeholders

According to him, the influx of illicit arms is heightening the scope of insecurity in the country

He explains that the challenges facing the country is not only a security issue in the narrow sense of the military definition but that it has assumed an all encompassing nature.

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Police IGP gives owners of illicit arms a week to hand them over

