Foreign Herders: Tambuwal Calls Form Ecowas Protocol Review

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has asked federal government to demand the review of the ECOWAS protocol on free movement, to check the rising influx of foreign herdsmen into Nigeria

Tambuwal says the protocol is contributing to the farmers-herders conflicts in the country

The governor speaking on a television programme, asks President Buhari to convene a meeting of ECOWAS for the urgent review of the protocol

According to Tambuwal, the ECOWAS protocol is facilitating illegal migration of foreign herdsmen from as far as Central African Republic into Nigeria Earlier this year, the sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State had equally called for the review of the protocol to address the rising cases of herders-farmers clashes in Nigeria

