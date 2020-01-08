FMC Develops Lassa Fever Vaccine

Federal Medical Centre, Owo In Ondo State says it is developing a vaccine to cure Lassa fever.

The centre medical director, Liasu Ahmed, made this known to newsmen during a ward round in the hospital.

The centre, according to him, has started diagnosing Lassa fever with the use of a mobile laboratory in the process of developing the vaccine.

The centre is one of the Lassa fever treatment hospitals in the country.

Ondo State is one of the endemic state for the disease.

 

