FMC, Abeokuta, Records Fresh Three Covid 19 Cases, One Of Them Dead

Three new confirmed covid 19 cases have been recorded at federal Medical centre, idi Aba, Abeokuta, with one of them dead

Three patients, according to the hospital’s head of public relations and information, Segun Orisajo, were adult males

The Covid 19 case who died, according to the hospital, is a 58 year old, with a history of diabetes and hypertension, who was admitted last Thursday for ischaemic stroke

He died last Friday, following the clinical deterioration, ahead of the release of the results of his samples test for Covid 19, which came out positive for the virus, on Sunday

The second patient, according to the hospital, is a 65 year old, admitted for pulmonay tuberculosis, while the third is a 48 year old man admitted for chronic kidney disease

Orisajo says the body of the dead patient had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue, while the other two cases are being conveyed to the Ogun state isolation centre

The hospital’s medical director, Professor Adewale Musa Olomu, says there is no need to panic, while thanking the medical team which handle the three patients for their vigilance and professionalism.

