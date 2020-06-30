Flu Virus with Pandemic Potential Found In China

A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been identified in china by scientists.

It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans, according to the scientists.

The researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak.

While it is not an immediate problem, they say, it has “all the hallmarks” of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring.

.the scientists write in the journal Proceedings of the national academy of sciences that measures to control the virus in pigs, and the close monitoring of swine industry workers should be swiftly implemented.

The new flu strain that has been identified in China is similar to 2009 swine flu, but with some new changes.

YOU CAN ALSO READ

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter