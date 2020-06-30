Flu Virus with Pandemic Potential Found In China

Home Flu Virus with Pandemic Potential Found In China

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , HEALTH, INTERNATIONAL, 0
Flu Virus Pandemic Potential

A new strain of flu that has the potential to become a pandemic has been identified in china by scientists.

It emerged recently and is carried by pigs, but can infect humans, according to the scientists.

The researchers are concerned that it could mutate further so that it can spread easily from person to person, and trigger a global outbreak.

While it is not an immediate problem, they say, it has “all the hallmarks” of being highly adapted to infect humans and needs close monitoring.

.the scientists write in the journal Proceedings of the national academy of sciences that measures to control the virus in pigs, and the close monitoring of swine industry workers should be swiftly implemented.

The new flu strain that has been identified in China is similar to 2009 swine flu, but with some new changes.

 

YOU CAN ALSO READ China Shops For More Face Masks As Coronavirus Spreads

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account