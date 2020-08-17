Ogun Osun rivers basin authority has begun a staggered release of excess water from its Oyan Dam, near Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, into Ogun River
Lagos state environment and water resources commissioner, Tunji Bello, made this known in a statement while asking residents of the state to brace for heavier rainfall, as from the end of this month
Bello says the basin authority is now releasing between eight million and 10 million cubic metres of excess water from the dam
The commissioner says the release of water from the dam, is projected to increase to 18 million in September and peaked in October when the dam is expected to release about 23 million cubic metres of excess water
He asks residents of low lying areas that are contiguous to Ogun River, to be on alert to the possibility of massive flooding due to the release of excess water from the dam