Ogun Osun rivers basin authority has begun a staggered release of excess water from its Oyan Dam, near Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, into Ogun River

Lagos state environment and water resources commissioner, Tunji Bello, made this known in a statement while asking residents of the state to brace for heavier rainfall, as from the end of this month

Bello says the basin authority is now releasing between eight million and 10 million cubic metres of excess water from the dam

The commissioner says the release of water from the dam, is projected to increase to 18 million in September and peaked in October when the dam is expected to release about 23 million cubic metres of excess water

He asks residents of low lying areas that are contiguous to Ogun River, to be on alert to the possibility of massive flooding due to the release of excess water from the dam

YOU CAN ALSO READ

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter