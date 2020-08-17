Flooding Fears as Release of Excess Water Begin from Oyan Dam

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, 0

Ogun Osun rivers basin authority has begun a staggered release of excess water from its Oyan Dam, near Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, into Ogun River

Lagos state environment and water resources commissioner, Tunji Bello, made this known in a statement while asking residents of the state to brace for heavier rainfall, as from the end of this month

Bello says the basin authority is now releasing between eight million and 10 million cubic metres of excess water from the dam

The commissioner says the release of water from the dam, is projected to increase to 18 million in September and peaked in October when the dam is expected to release about 23 million cubic metres of excess water

He asks residents of low lying areas that are contiguous to Ogun River, to be on alert to the possibility of massive flooding due to the release of excess water from the dam

YOU CAN ALSO READ Woman Jailed For Shop Breaking into a Shop

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
August 2020
SMTWTFS
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31 

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account