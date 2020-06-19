Flood Sweeps Away Four Year Old Girl In Lagos

A four-year-old baby has been carried away by a massive flood, following heavy rainfall in Lagos metropolis on Thursday.

The tragic incident which was recorded at Papa Ashafa axis of Agege, threw the area into panic as flood took over several homes.

The flood also took over Egbeda in Dopemu, Oworonsoki and several parts of the city.

Director general of Lagos state emergency management agency (LASEMA), doctor Femi Osanyintolu Oke says that a search and rescue operation is underway to rescue the missing girl.

