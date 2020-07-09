Flood: NEMA Asks Abeokuta Residents To Brace For More Heavy Rain

National emergency management agency (NEMA) has asked residents of Ogun State, especially Abeokuta, the state capital, to brace for more heavy rain this year.

The rain, according to the agency is expected in the coming months.

South-West Coordinator of the agency, Siaku Lugard, who issues the alert, urges people residing in the areas of Abeokuta which are prone to flooding, to immediately relocate to safer places.

He also asks those residing in buildings already marked for demolition to immediately vacate them.

Lugard spoke while leading a team of engineers from the agency on an assessment of areas devastated by flooding during the last Saturday’s heavy rainfall in the state capital.

The NEMA coordinator explains that the visit aims at evaluating the extent of damages caused by the flooding in Abeokuta.

