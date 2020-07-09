Flood: NEMA Asks Abeokuta Residents To Brace For More Heavy Rain

Home Flood: NEMA Asks Abeokuta Residents To Brace For More Heavy Rain

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , BREAKING NEWS, HEALTH, 0

National emergency management agency (NEMA) has asked residents of Ogun State, especially Abeokuta, the state capital, to brace for more heavy rain this year.

The rain, according to the agency is expected in the coming months.

South-West Coordinator of the agency, Siaku Lugard, who issues the alert, urges people residing in the areas of Abeokuta which are prone to flooding, to immediately relocate to safer places.

He also asks those residing in buildings already marked for demolition to immediately vacate them.

Lugard spoke while leading a team of engineers from the agency on an assessment of areas devastated by flooding during the last Saturday’s heavy rainfall in the state capital.

The NEMA coordinator explains that the visit aims at evaluating the extent of damages caused by the flooding in Abeokuta.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
July 2020
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account