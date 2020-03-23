Five Ogun Family Members Test Negative To Covid-19

Five Ogun State family members who were quarantined in Nasarawa State have tested negative to the covdit-19

Members of the family, whose identities were not revealed, traveled from Ogun State last week, only to report themselves on arrival in Nasarawa state to the appropriate authorities on likely infection by covid-19

They were immediately quarantined at federal medical centre, Keffi, pending the test of their blood samples for the virus

The state health commissioner, Doctor Ahmed Yahaya, told newsmen on the side-line of a stakeholder meeting at the government house, Lafia, that all the five members of the family had tested negative

He explains that the specimen of their blood sent to the Nigeria centre for disease control in Abuja had confirmed that they are negative

Yahaya, however, says they will still undergo clinical process before being discharged.

 

