Five Arrested In Ogun For Beating Man To Death

Five suspects are now in Ogun State police net, for allegedly beating a man to death at Ijoko, near Sango Ota

The suspects, Mutiu Tijani, Taoheeb Popoola, Akeem Ishola, and Ibrahim Ridwan, were accused of beating one Monsur Kareem to death

The deceased was said to be attempting to mediate in a conflict in his area, when the suspects beat him to death

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says the man after being severely beaten was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead

He says that divisional police officer of Sango Ota police division, Godwin Ideahi, later led detectives to the scene and arrested the suspects

Meanwhile, the body of the man had been deposited at Ifo general hospital

Also, the state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal, intelligence and investigation department for diligence prosecution.

READ ALSO]IG Orders Probe Of E-Money, Withdraws His Police Escort

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter