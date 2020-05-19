Five Arrested In Ogun For Beating Man To Death

Five suspects are now in Ogun State police net, for allegedly beating a man to death at Ijoko, near Sango Ota
The suspects, Mutiu Tijani, Taoheeb Popoola, Akeem Ishola, and Ibrahim Ridwan, were accused of beating one Monsur Kareem to death
The deceased was said to be attempting to mediate in a conflict in his area, when the suspects beat him to death
Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says the man after being severely beaten was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead
He says that divisional police officer of Sango Ota police division, Godwin Ideahi, later led detectives to the scene and arrested the suspects
Meanwhile, the body of the man had been deposited at Ifo general hospital
Also, the state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal, intelligence and investigation department for diligence prosecution.
