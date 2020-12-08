A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given a Covid jab as part of the mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said it was the “best early birthday present”.

She was given the injection at 6:31 GMT – the first of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine that will be given in the coming weeks.

Up to 4 million more are expected by the end of the month.

The UK is the first country in the world to start using the Pfizer vaccine after regulators approved its use last week.

Some 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine have been secured by the government to be administered in the coming weeks. Orders have been placed for 40 million in total – enough for 20 million people, as two courses are needed

