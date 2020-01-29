Fire Guts Sagamu Market

Early morning fire has gutted the Sabo market at Sagamu in Ogun State.

The fire outbreak was suspected to have been caused by power surge when Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company restored power supply to the area around 1 am on Tuesday.

About 100 shops and stalls as well as goods, were destroyed in the fire outbreak.

Governor Dapo Abiodun and the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Adewale Ajayi, had visited the scene of the fire disaster.

The Governor promises that the market will be rebuilt and relief, for those who suffered losses to the fire.

 

