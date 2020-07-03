Fire Guts Iran’s Nuclear Enrichment Facility

A fire has reportedly damaged a building at a nuclear facility in Iran.

Atomic energy organisation of Iran spokesman, Behruz Kamalvandi said there was an incident in one of the industrial sheds under construction” at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

He says there were no fatalities or concerns about contamination

The organization later published a photo showing a partly burned building, which us-based analysts identified as a new centrifuge assembly workshop.

Centrifuges are needed to produce enriched uranium, which can be used to make reactor fuel but also nuclear weapon

Meanwhile, in a statement sent to BBC Persian journalists before the announcement, an unknown group calling itself “cheetahs of the homeland” claimed it had attacked the building. “.

The international atomic energy agency (IAEA), which monitors Iran’s compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal struck with world powers, said it was aware of the reports from Natanz and currently anticipated no impact on its verification activities.

