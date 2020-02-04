Final Year Varsity Student Drowned

A final year student, of Delta State University, Abraka, has drowned at a private beach carved out of river Ethiope in delta state

The tragic event occurred Saturday, when the student, Precious Omordia of department of physiology, joined three others to swim at the beach.

Her friends fled after discovering she could not come out of the river.

Friends and neighbours while searching for her, traced her to the beach where they found her lifeless body floating on the river.

Spokesman of the state police command, Edward Agbure, confirms the incident…

