FiFA: Nigeria Retains Third Position In Africa

Nigeria has retained its third position in Africa in the, FIFA latest rankings of national teams released on its official website.

Compared to their ranking at the end of 2019, the super eagles are unchanged as they retained the 31st position overall, having accumulated 1,493 points, while the three-time African champions are the third best team in Africa.

Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and morocco complete the top five teams in Africa.

Nigeria’s world cup qualifying opponents Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia are ranked 78th, 109th and 152nd respectively.

The top five national teams remain unchanged from December, with France, Brazil, England and Uruguay following behind Belgium.

