FiFA: Nigeria Retains Third Position In Africa

Home FiFA: Nigeria Retains Third Position In Africa

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

FiFA: Nigeria Retains Third Position In Africa

Nigeria has retained its third position in Africa in the, FIFA latest rankings of national teams released on its official website.

 

Compared to their ranking at the end of 2019, the super eagles are unchanged as they retained the 31st position overall, having accumulated 1,493 points, while the three-time African champions are the third best team in Africa.

 

Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria and morocco complete the top five teams in Africa.

 

Nigeria’s world cup qualifying opponents Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia are ranked 78th, 109th and 152nd respectively.

 

The top five national teams remain unchanged from December, with France, Brazil, England and Uruguay following behind Belgium.

 

READ ALSO]Liverpool Asked To Consider Chukwueze

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account